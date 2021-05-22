newsbreak-logo
Amber Ruffin reassures us that surviving a pandemic is plenty to have accomplished last year

By Dennis Perkins
A.V. Club
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding at center stage for an uncharacteristically straightforward and goof-free address to her audience on Friday’s Amber Ruffin Show, host and usually reliable sunbeam-prism Amber Ruffin got unexpectedly serious. Relating how a friend had recently confided in her that she hadn’t truly accomplished very much during her year of forced social distancing, Ruffin looked right down the camera barrel and told her friend (and all of us watching), “It’s not a competition, and it’s not a creative incubator or a working vacation, it’s a pandemic.”

