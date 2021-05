As a Client Success Agent at Passport, you will be at the center of all things related to our clients. You will be responsible for maximizing client value through systematic adoption, education, and execution, and you’ll do all of this in our incredibly fast-paced, exciting, and constantly changing environment. You will be expected to develop a thorough understanding of client objectives and success metrics to drive tailored solutions for expansion. At Passport, we believe in deep-rooted, authentic, value-driven client partnerships founded on shared objectives and joint success. So much so, that we only charge clients when they make money using our software. This means that we only succeed when our clients do. This client-centric approach is part of both our policy and our culture.