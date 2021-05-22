newsbreak-logo
New book 'Where Should We Camp Next?' helps answer the question

By John Myers
Duluth News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people go back to the same campsite year after year, sometimes weekend after weekend, and love their experience of familiarity and the friendships made. But other folks who tent or trailer or camper their summer free time away like to explore, and the new book “Where Should We Camp Next? A 50-State Guide to Amazing Campgrounds and Other Unique Accommodations,’’ (paperback, Sourcebooks $12.99) is made for them.

