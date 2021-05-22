Gene Taylor optimistic about future as trying athletic year ends for K-State Wildcats

Texas Tech has a whole new roster and coaching staff going into 2021. Going into the 2021 season, we don’t know what to expect. While the roster isn’t complete, we have a really good idea of what the roster will look like. Tech has collected a handful of transfers and returned a few players from last years team. There will be a lot of questions going into the season, some we won’t be able to answer until the season opener. The squad coming in though has loads of potential and with or without Terrence Shannon Jr, they should have a great opportunity to make the NCAA tournament and be successful once they get there.