Supercharging organizational efficiency with automation
Stop letting manual document processing hold your productivity back. Enterprises handle an ever-increasing number of documents each day. And ever since the late Charles Geschke first introduced the PDF in 1982, an increasing portion of those documents are digital – yet they are still being processed manually. These documents – in the form of images, PDFs, Word and Excel documents, among others – are manually processed by humans, and the relevant data is then manually entered into the application systems for storage and future retrieval processes.ceoworld.biz