Akron guests to enter ‘World of Wonders’ celebrating surreal ceramicist
Akron folks will party with robots, demon dogs and even Bigfoot's skeleton Thursday at the opening extravaganza for "Clayton Bailey's World of Wonders" downtown. The free exhibit, installed by Curated Storefront in the Landmark Building at Main and Bowery streets, was created as an immersive experience for guests to enter the wild, warped mind of Bailey, a ceramicist and prankster known for his eccentric creations.www.beaconjournal.com