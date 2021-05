Panel to advise on a long-term framework for how visitors will get around the Bow Valley and experience Banff National Park in the future. BANFF, AB, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Parks Canada is committed to protecting the ecological integrity of national parks, while ensuring that Canadians can continue to connect with and enjoy the natural and cultural treasures of these iconic places. Today, Parks Canada announced that it has finalised the selection of the expert panel that will advise the Agency on the development of a long-term framework for the sustainable movement of visitors in the Bow Valley in Banff National Park.