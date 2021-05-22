New Bowery District storefront decorations, pop-up museum, aim to attract visitors

Have you ever been driving down Market Street and noticed that cool-looking garden next to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School?. That’s what Alyssa D’Amico did, every day on her way to work. D’Amico has a passion for gardening and farming. She couldn’t help but wonder if she could get involved in that garden that looked like it had so much potential. One day she decided to check it out, and that’s how she came to be the caretaker of the flower gardens and organizer of Heads Up Flowers.