newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

New Bowery District storefront decorations, pop-up museum, aim to attract visitors

beaconjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkron's redone Bowery District is looking to generate buzz as the weather warms up and pandemic restrictions are lifted. The $43 million project that redeveloped six blighted buildings along South Main Street next to the Akron Civic Theatre into a live-work-play environment has the "live" part largely done. More than 90% of the apartments in the project are now full, according to Bowery Development Group.

www.beaconjournal.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Akron, OH
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#On The Bowery#Exhibit Space#Street Art#Event Space#Public Spaces#The Akron Civic Theatre#Bowery Development Group#Welty Building Co#Covid#Curated Storefront#Public Art Installations#Main Street#Street Level Retail#Downtown Akron#Unused Spaces#Displays#Visual Arts#Designs#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Akron, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny checks out restorations at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The staff at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens has been busy finishing up a six-year, $6 million dollar restoration project. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton toured the historic mansion and walked through the beautiful gardens to see some of the updates. Stan Hywet is the former home of Gertrude and F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and the historic home is listed as a national U.S. landmark. Click here to learn more about Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.
Akron, OHspectrumnews1.com

Black female welder breaking barriers in the art community

CLEVELAND — An art show in northeast Ohio is allowing artists to explore often forgotten communities. One of the artists is not only breaking barriers in her chosen medium but using her art for activism too. What You Need To Know. Shani Richards is a metalsmith born and raised in...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Akron, OHideastream.org

Akron's Updated Housing Strategy To Focus On 'Middle Neighborhoods'

In 2017, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced "Planning to Grow," an initiative to bring the city's population to 250,000 people — adding 50,000 residents — by the year 2050. The plan provided property tax abatements, which spurred new housing construction and home rehab projects in parts of the city. Now,...
Akron, OHthereporternewspaperonline.com

Mayor Horrigan Releases Updated City Housing Strategy “Planning To Grow Akron 2.0”

— Yesterday, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and the City’s Office of Integrated Development introduced Planning to Grow Akron 2.0 at the inaugural APEX event. Planning to Grow Akron – The City Housing Strategy (“PTGA”) was introduced in February 2017 and included a review of Akron’s existing housing supply, programs, demand, conditions and strategies. Recommendations in the plan were intended to reverse the trend of Akron’s declining population and facilitate new investment in the City. At the APEX event yesterday, speakers covered the information contained in the updated housing strategy Planning to Grow Akron 2.0 which is now available for download at apexakron.com.
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Summit judge to speak at Heart to Heart breakfast

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield, who presides over the Turning Point drug court program, will speak at the annual Heart to Heart breakfast this year. More than 500 people are expected to attend the event either in person or virtually. It will be June 21 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Doors will open at 6:45 a.m.
Akron, OHPosted by
The Devil Strip

These tenants faced income discrimination when seeking housing. Akron just made that illegal.

Helen Bea has applied for more than 200 houses and apartments in the last month and was rejected from every single one. Bea, 47, has a housing voucher from United Way to cover her deposit and first two months of rent. She has spent more than $600 of what little income she has on application fees only to be told “no” over and over because of how she planned on paying her rent.
Stow, OHmytownneo.com

Get 'Wild for Reading' with library's Summer Reading Program

The Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library announces the annual Summer Reading Program begins on June 1 for all ages. This year’s theme is Tails & Tales: Wild for Reading. The library will hold outdoor events for all ages, including Story Time at the Stow City Center, a visit from the Akron Zoo, and a special kickoff Dino Drive-Thru event. The library is partnering with the city during Stow Strong Week and offering programs that focus on emotional, physical, and mental well-being. For the full summer programming schedule, visit www.smfpl.org/summer2021 or stop by the library to pick up a brochure.
Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

Relay For Life of Summit County starts new path this year

The annual fundraising event for the American Cancer Society is following a new path in Summit County and will offer a virtual and drive-thru event next month. The committees for the Cuyahoga Falls and Stow-Munroe Falls-Hudson Relay For Life events have joined forces to host one combined annual event. "We...
Akron, OHPosted by
The Devil Strip

Pick Your Own Flowers available at SVSM Garden

Have you ever been driving down Market Street and noticed that cool-looking garden next to St. Vincent-St. Mary High School?. That’s what Alyssa D’Amico did, every day on her way to work. D’Amico has a passion for gardening and farming. She couldn’t help but wonder if she could get involved in that garden that looked like it had so much potential. One day she decided to check it out, and that’s how she came to be the caretaker of the flower gardens and organizer of Heads Up Flowers.
Richland County, OH1812blockhouse.com

Summer Road Trips 2021: Rock The Lock, Movies, And More

This summer, 1812Blockhouse is back to share with our readers suggestions for summer visits to unique attractions and events that are within a reasonably short drive of Richland County. We call this series, “Summer Road Trips.” Last year, we changed these regular posts to bring you details of outdoor and virtual experiences that could be enjoyed in times of pandemic. This year, we’re seeing many venues and events re-open, albeit with health and safety guidelines in place.
Hudson, OHmytownneo.com

Drive for food, personal items fills up mobile food pantry

A May 4 drive to collect food and personal hygiene items for Hudson families in need resulted in nearly 1,800 donated items and filled to capacity a new mobile food pantry van serving northern Summit County. Hosted by the Hudson Community Foundation, donations were collected by volunteers from The Emergency...
Akron, OHCrain's Cleveland Business

Greater Akron's restaurant and retail market starts to perk up

Greater Akron's market for retail space is heating up. Write us: Crain's welcomes responses from readers. Letters should be as brief as possible and may be edited. Send letters to Crain's Cleveland Business, 700 West. St. Clair Avenue, Suite 310, Cleveland, Ohio, 44113, or by emailing ClevEdit@crain.com.
Akron, OHthesuburbanite.com

Summit County area calendar of events

• Join in the fun of Bicycle Bingo in downtown Akron to celebrate National Bike Month. Bicycle Bingo was created by the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition to encourage riding at all experience levels. There are three chances to win a gift card to a local bike shop for those who complete their bingo and turn it in by May 31. For more information, visit https://ctycms.com/oh-akron/docs/bicycle-bingo-85x11-2021.pdf.
Akron, OHcleveland19.com

METRO RTA pop-up vaccination clinic

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - METRO RTA is teaming up with Summit County Public Health to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. METRO is offering free transportation to and from vaccination appointments or sites with digital or printed proof of appointment or a pop-up event flier.