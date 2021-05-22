New Bowery District storefront decorations, pop-up museum, aim to attract visitors
Akron's redone Bowery District is looking to generate buzz as the weather warms up and pandemic restrictions are lifted. The $43 million project that redeveloped six blighted buildings along South Main Street next to the Akron Civic Theatre into a live-work-play environment has the "live" part largely done. More than 90% of the apartments in the project are now full, according to Bowery Development Group.www.beaconjournal.com