Use by, sell by, best before: Why confusing labelling is causing food waste, and how to stop it

This is about eating tomatoes and all of the bread, and not chucking away chicken,” says Helen White. “It doesn’t sound that difficult and compared to some other pro-environmental changes it’s actually very doable. It requires a little bit of knowledge and a few skills and tactics, but once you’ve got it you will see the benefits massively.”

White – known to her colleagues as the “ Food Waste Lady” – is the household food waste special adviser for WRAP (Waste and Resources Action Programme) and she is fighting against one of the biggest environmental issues in the UK : throwing food in the bin. She tells me – over the cluck of chickens in her garden – that every year, British households produce 6.6 million tonnes of food waste, of which 4.5 million tonnes is still completely edible.

According to the Drawdown Review , agricultural land use and the larger global food system are among the biggest contributors to climate change, accounting for 24 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. This compares to 21 per cent for industry and 25 per cent for electricity production. Therefore, if we waste a food item, say a piece of lamb, then all the damage to the environment associated with producing that meat – land use, water use, chemicals and greenhouse gases – was unnecessary. In real terms, what this means is that we use an area the size of China to produce food which isn’t even eaten. This makes reducing food waste one of the most immediate and impactful things an individual can do to fight the climate crisis .

Food waste is not just an issue for the environment, though; it also has a bearing on hunger around the world and here in the UK. Research carried out in 2020 showed that, in part because of the pandemic, 1.5 million people had recently spent at least one day without food in the UK, a shocking statistic when you consider the 4.5 million tonnes of edible food we throw away.

When it comes to changes we can make as individuals, it’s sometimes easy to think that our individual choices make little impact – especially against industry – but perhaps the most shocking statistic is that 70 per cent of all food waste produced in the UK actually comes from our homes. It comes from throwing things out when we think they’re off, when we don’t like the taste, when we’ve made too much, and when we read the labels and see that it’s past the date.

We’re throwing away around half a billion pounds’ worth of edible food each year because of this confusion around best before labels

In fact, “not used in time” accounts for 41 per cent of food that is thrown away, which is worth approximately half a billion pounds in the UK alone.

“It’s quite often that our behaviours are disconnected from food waste,” White says. “We have incredibly busy lives and it’s not an excuse, but that kind of life gets in the way. We also need to take a look at labelling because it plays its part.”

Date labels on foods are cited as the cause of 15 per cent, or 600,000 tonnes, of edible food being thrown away in the UK – this is because food labels are confusing. Often when you see the date on the label, you might assume that to eat it beyond that date would be unsafe, but it’s not true in every case. A lot of the time the food is completely edible.

“The average family with children could save £700 a year, by just not throwing away edible food,” says White. “It’s about education and trying to get really good information on the packs; it’s about knowing what to do with your food.”

Jamie Crummie, co-founder of the app Too Good To Go, is now on a mission to change food labelling. Already, Too Good To Go, which connects consumers with businesses who are about to throw food away at the end of the day, has rescued 4.5 million meals in the UK, and 70 million meals worldwide, since it started in 2016. Now Crummie has launched his Look, Smell, Taste, Don’t Waste campaign , asking consumers to use their senses before throwing food away, and getting brands to sign up to change their labelling to encourage people not to throw food away until it is absolutely unavoidable.

“It was my first jobs in hospitality where I experienced food waste in an obvious way,” Crummie told me. “When I was in Australia I was working in the events industry and there would be plates and plates of food which would be thrown away, perfectly good food, just because it was surplus. It was made just in case the ovens went wrong, or something like that. It’s a safety net and it was a quite a visceral thing to see. It was a very visual thing to see plates of food just being thrown away, 150-litre bin after 150-litre bin full of edible food.”

Crummie went on to work for human rights and refugee NGOs, travelling around the world and meeting lots of different people. He says that when he met people who had seen and felt, first-hand, the effects of climate change, it put his previous food waste experiences into a harrowing context. This very simple thing, not throwing food away, could have a massive impact on the world. Not just in terms of the climate and displacement, but also for those who are starving.

Look, Smell, Taste, Don’t Waste

There are three types of label you will generally see on your food: use by, sell by, and best before. However, many of us will see the date, whatever the label, and throw away or consume accordingly, not knowing what those dates actually mean.

Crummie explained to me that a “use by” date is a safety measure. This is very important: you absolutely shouldn’t eat food past its use by date – unless you have frozen it in time. This includes things like fresh meat and fish.

A “sell by” date, however, is not intended for the consumer at all, but is instead intended for the shops to help stock rotation. These products should have another date, either a use by or best before, which is intended for the consumer.

