If you enjoy seven-goal thrillers, 119th minute winners or world-class strikes from 42-year-olds, then this was the match for you. A steady rain fell in Nailsworth, England on Sunday afternoon for the second leg of the League Two playoff semifinal between Forest Green Rovers and Newport County. The deluge began well before the opening kickoff and continued after the sky darkened and the floodlights illuminated the New Lawn Stadium.