Men’s Lacrosse NCAA Quarterfinals Preview: Rutgers vs. No. 1 North Carolina

The biggest game day for Rutgers men’s lacrosse in over three decades has arrived. For the first time since 1991, the No. 9 Scarlet Knights will play in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals with a berth to the Final Four on the line. They will take on No. 1 North Carolina at 2:30 p.m. ET today at Stuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York on the campus of Hofstra University. The game will air live on ESPNU with Chris Cotter and Paul Carcaterra on the call.