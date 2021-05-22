newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hempstead, NY

Men’s Lacrosse NCAA Quarterfinals Preview: Rutgers vs. No. 1 North Carolina

By Aaron Breitman
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest game day for Rutgers men’s lacrosse in over three decades has arrived. For the first time since 1991, the No. 9 Scarlet Knights will play in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals with a berth to the Final Four on the line. They will take on No. 1 North Carolina at 2:30 p.m. ET today at Stuart Stadium in Hempstead, New York on the campus of Hofstra University. The game will air live on ESPNU with Chris Cotter and Paul Carcaterra on the call.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Hempstead, NY
Sports
City
Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, NY
College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Lacrosse Players#Offensive Line Coach#Final Four#Assistant Coach#Men S Lacrosse Ncaa#The Ncaa Tournament#Hofstra University#Espnu#Ru#Tarheels#All Americans#Unc#The Scarlet Knights#The All American#Lehigh#Monmouth#Rutgers Men#The Game#Game Average
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsNews 12

Rutgers women’s lacrosse team makes it to NCAA Tournament first 1st time since 1999

The Rutgers women’s lacrosse team is looking to continue its historic season in the NCCAA Tournament. Making the tournament was a moment 22 years in the making. “Knowing my team and everything that we’ve been through and sacrificed and to see our name pop up on that screen, I think it really made a statement for us and we were so excited,” says sophomore midfielder Cassidy Spilis.
Lehigh County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh men's lacrosse readies for NCAA tournament opener

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's lacrosse team is set to restart it search for a title this weekend. The Mountain Hawks enter the NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Tournament on Saturday. The team returns to the field after seeing the Patriot League championship called off due to COVID-19 concerns...
Missouri Statenodawaybroadcasting.com

Bearcat Men’s Tennis Draws Barry University In NCAA National Quarterfinals

The Northwest Missouri State University men’s tennis team will take on Barry University in the NCAA Division II Men’s Tennis Tournament national quarterfinals. The Bearcats (16-4 overall) and Buccaneers (10-0 overall) will square off Tuesday, May 18, at 4 p.m. (CT) in Sunrise, Arizona. The Bearcats were awarded the No. 7 overall seed, while the Buccaneers drew the No. 2 national seed.
Lynchburg, VAstevensducks.com

No. 19 Men’s Lacrosse Falls to No. 4 Lynchburg in NCAA Second Round

LYNCHBURG, Va. (May 16, 2021) – Senior Ryan Gebhardt and classmate Ryan Caplis each scored two goals but No. 19 Stevens Institute of Technology men's lacrosse fell to No. 4 University of 14-8 Sunday in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division III Men's Lacrosse Championship Sunday, in a contest played on Shellenberger Field.
College Sportslacrossebucket.com

NCAA First Round Saturday: North Carolina, Rutgers, Georgetown Dominate

(Photo Courtesy of Rutgers Athletics) The top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels are moving onto the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament after taking down Monmouth 16-4 on Saturday afternoon. Justin Anderson, who just became a father on Friday, scored the first goal of the contest for North Carolina to help them...
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Rutgers Lacrosse NCAA Tournament Podcast Special

Welcome to episode no. 96 of the On The Banks podcast, which is our Rutgers lacrosse NCAA Tournament Special. It’s the first time ever that both the men’s and women’s programs have made the big dance in the same season. The women’s team will face Drexel on Friday, May 14 at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and the men’s team takes on No. 8 seed Lehigh on Saturday, May 15 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Hillsborough County, NHUnion Leader

Saint Anselm men's lacrosse team falls in NCAA tourney

The Saint Anselm College men’s lacrosse team’s NCAA Div. II tournament run came to a close Sunday as the eighth-ranked Hawks fell to top-ranked Le Moyne, 11-7. Jack Robinson led Saint Anselm with two goals and an assist, while goalkeeper CJ Hart recorded 15 saves. Saint Anselm closes its season...
Monroe County, NY13 WHAM

Fisher Men's lacrosse season ends in NCAA Sweet 16

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – In a battle of two of the top teams in Division III Lacrosse, the nationally-ranked St. John Fisher College men's lacrosse team pushed top-ranked Tufts University to the brink on Sunday before falling 19-15, in the Second Round of the NCAA Championship inside Growney Stadium. With the loss, Fisher, which is ranked eighth in the most recent United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association poll and made its second straight appearance in the Sweet 16, fell to 12-4 on the year, while the Jumbos advanced to the Regional Quarterfinal next weekend where they'll put their 8-0 record on the line.
Maryland Statechatsports.com

Maryland men’s lacrosse exerts dominance in 17-11 win against Vermont, advances to NCAA quarterfinals

COLLEGE PARK — For the first time in five years, the Maryland men’s lacrosse program actually got to enjoy its NCAA tournament opener. The No. 3 seed Terps broke a 2-2 tie in the first quarter with five straight goals and never led by fewer than three to cruise to a 17-11 victory over visiting Vermont in a first-round matchup Sunday afternoon before an announced 2,735 at Maryland Stadium.
College Sportsbcinterruption.com

NCAA Women’s Lacrosse tournament: Boston College vs. Fairfield - Game time, how to watch, start time, preview

In 2017, 2018, and 2019, the Boston College women’s lacrosse team made the national championship game and fell one game short of glory. Their quest to return to the Final Four and make it one step further was upended last year due to COVID-19, but they begin the push toward a fourth consecutive deep tournament run today in their first-round matchup against Fairfield.
College Sportscollegecrosse.com

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament First Round Predictions

Tar Heels should roll in this one. UNC’s too deep and too potent on offense for Monmouth. I think the long layoff will be a big factor for UVA. Bryant’s led by a true NCAAT general in Mike Pressler and I think his boys will have something special for the Cavs.
College Sportsespnpressroom.com

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Begins Saturday on ESPNU

College Sports (Miscellaneous) ESPN’s coverage of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship begins Saturday, May 15, at noon ET, with first round games on ESPNU from four locations, totaling more than 20 hours of programming throughout the weekend. Quarterfinals will take place Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, in Hempstead, N.Y., and South Bend, Ind.
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.