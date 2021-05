Jose Mourinho will be emphatically rejected if he tries to make Spurs duo Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg two of his first signings at Roma, according to reports. Tottenham sacked manager Mourinho last month after a disastrous spell in charge, and the Portuguese is said to have little prospect of luring two of his former stars to Serie A when he starts his new role at the end of this season.