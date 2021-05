Did you know that sugar was once a very expensive ingredient in Japan, so cooks and chefs alike would use mirin as a substitute? If you’ve never heard of mirin, a rice wine that is essential in Japanese cuisine, you have most likely tasted it. Known for balancing salty flavors, mirin is one of the ingredients in teriyaki sauce, the broth that agedashi tofu is served in, and a wide variety of Japanese dishes. Let’s learn a little more about the different types of mirin and how they can be used in the kitchen.