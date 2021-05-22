newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, IN

Road closures

waovam.com
 4 days ago

The Knox County Highway Department will extend road repair related work on Old Bruceville Road. The scheduled re-paving on Old Bruceville Road now continues through today. Highway crews have re-opened a closed part of Old Decker Road. The closure was due to a bridge that was out. Also, planned chip-sealing on Hart Street Road was finished yesterday.

www.waovam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Decker, IN
Knox County, IN
Traffic
County
Knox County, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
Knox County, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Road Repair#Hart Street Road#Highway Crews#Chip Sealing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Knox County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-18 11:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Monday morning by around 1145 AM CDT /1245 PM EDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .Minor flooding remains on the Wabash River in western Indiana in the Riverton and Hutsonville areas. As of late Sunday afternoon the river was at or very near crest at both locations, 1 to 2 feet above flood stage. Stage height is expected to change little the rest of today and overnight, then fall through the day Monday and Monday night, allowing flood warnings to be most likely cancelled by Tuesday morning based on present river forecasts. Rainfall by Tuesday morning of 1 to 2 inches in western Indiana currently is predicted to only cause minor fluctuations of the river that will not prolong or recur flooding. Stay abreast of later updates to the river forecasts for possible changes to these expectations. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Tuesday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet Wednesday, May 26. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods.
Knox County, INVincennes Sun Commercial

Public hearing held on Washington Avenue project

Several local residents on Tuesday expressed their interest and support for a plan to reconstruct a large portion of Washington Avenue. As the city inches ever closer to the project, engineers with Indianapolis-based United Consulting were here to conduct a state-mandated public hearing, allowing local residents to make comment and ask questions as they finalize right of way acquisition and environmental documents, among other tasks.
Knox County, INwuzr.com

KC Council Ensures Match for 1 Million Dollars in Road Work

The Knox County Council has made it clear that they will support the spending if an additional $153 Thousand Dollars to allow the county to use all of a 1 Million Dollar grant for road improvements. If the county comes up with a total of $332 Thousand Dollars the state will give the county the full million dollars. The highway department has $179 Thousand Dollars already in its budget that can be used as part of the match. County Highway Superintendent Benji Boyd did not list any of the county roads that will be improved or if any of the paving will be done this summer since there are still projects left from earlier budgets and grants that are scheduled to be completed this summer.
Vincennes, INwzdm.com

Vincennes Residents Encouraged to Fill Out Broadband Survey

Vincennes residents are being encouraged to fill out a survey regarding broadband coverage in Knox County. The survey is to determine a need for state grant funds for broadband coverage in under-served parts of the county. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum believes it is something that Vincennes’ citizens should do to...