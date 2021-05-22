Road closures

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-18 11:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Monday morning by around 1145 AM CDT /1245 PM EDT/. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. .Minor flooding remains on the Wabash River in western Indiana in the Riverton and Hutsonville areas. As of late Sunday afternoon the river was at or very near crest at both locations, 1 to 2 feet above flood stage. Stage height is expected to change little the rest of today and overnight, then fall through the day Monday and Monday night, allowing flood warnings to be most likely cancelled by Tuesday morning based on present river forecasts. Rainfall by Tuesday morning of 1 to 2 inches in western Indiana currently is predicted to only cause minor fluctuations of the river that will not prolong or recur flooding. Stay abreast of later updates to the river forecasts for possible changes to these expectations. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * Until Tuesday morning. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet Wednesday, May 26. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Seep water occurs behind levees on Indiana side. Hutson Creek begins to overflow from backwater. Old Darwin Road and a few rural roads in eastern Clark and Crawford counties in Illinois are impassable. Low agricultural land floods.