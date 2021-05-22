newsbreak-logo
Fitchburg, MA

Hollis Hills Farm kicks off the season

By Danielle Ray
Sentinel & Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFITCHBURG – The hills will once again be alive with the sound of music as the 2021 season at Hollis Hills Farm kicked off Friday. The farm has an impressive musical lineup slated for rest of this month and more to come. Moon Cow takes the stage on Saturday, from 2 to 5 p.m., and Small Town from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Big Dave and The Captain play from 1 to 4 p.m. Next weekend, Trak Down, Lizzy Marquis, Up Chuck Kreek, and Sean Daley will be treating visitors to live tunes.

