One year on, how George Floyd’s murder has changed the world

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Floyd’s murder felt like everything was the same and nothing was the same, said Miski Noor, an activist in Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed by a white police officer a year ago on 25 May. “How many times have we seen Black death go viral?” asked Noor, the co-founder...

www.theguardian.com
BBC

Sasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist shot in London

Prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is critically ill after being shot in the head, her party says. The Taking the Initiative Party said she was being treated in intensive care after being "brutally attacked" in the early hours of Sunday. The 27-year-old was taken to a south London...
universityworldnews.com

George Floyd, Black Lives Matter and the impact on HE

On 25 September 2020, with little more than a month to go in the United States presidential election, and, no doubt, blind to the irony that he was speaking not far from the national historic landmark that had been the home of the Reverend Dr Martin Luther King in Atlanta, Georgia, President Donald Trump delivered a blistering attack on America’s most visible and important civil rights organisation.
flcourier.com

Police must stop killing Black people in America

America is at war with Black People, and people of color. How could a credible Minneapolis police department put out a factual press release, which was a complete lie, and had no truth in it? “Man Dies after Medical Incident during Police Intervention,” says the Minneapolis police department concerning George Floyd’s death.
NPR

After Chauvin Verdict, Black Police Officers Consider What Has Changed

After the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin, Black police officers in America are considering what's changed and what hasn't in the year since George Floyd's death. "There have been very few changes, and I think that's evidenced by what we continue to see occurring," says Cheryl Dorsey, a former officer of the Los Angeles Police Department. "I mean, even while all of that was going on with the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, officers still don't seem to be able to control themselves and give pause when they decide to use deadly force."
Business Insider

'I was screaming': Top CEOs reflect on the shocking death of George Floyd one year ago and how it changed their perception of being a business leader

George Floyd's murder forced executives to address racial injustice and double down on diversity. CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Chipotle, and SurveyMonkey agree their roles have changed. Floyd's legacy accelerated the move toward stakeholder capitalism. See more stories on Insider's business page. While out on a road trip with her 23-year-old...
FiveThirtyEight

What Has — And Hasn’t — Changed Since George Floyd Was Murdered

Welcome to FiveThirtyEight’s politics chat. The transcript below has been lightly edited. sarah (Sarah Frostenson, politics editor): Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, but where are we as a country a year later? Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin, has since stood trial and been found guilty of all three charges he faced: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. It’s a significant verdict, because it is still so rare for police officers to face legal consequences for misconduct.
The Independent
The Independent

What has actually changed since George Floyd died? Not enough

For a brief moment there, it felt like those nine minutes and 29 seconds of the most blatant form of police brutality most people had ever seen might ignite some real, tangible change in America. One can only have so much hope in a country that sends someone like Donald Trump to the presidency (and Black people already have plenty of other reasons to be skeptical before that nightmare began), but based on what was taking place last summer, there was reason to have it.Based on polls from data science firms like Civis Analytics at the time, it was suggested...
NPR

Floyd's Death Leads To Disinformation About Black Lives Matter Movement

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) George Floyd. George Floyd. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Chanting) Black lives... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Matter. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Chanting) Black lives... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Matter. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Chanting) Black lives... UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Matter. MARTIN: Support surged for Black Lives Matter, a movement that began with an online hashtag, and...
theface.com

One year on from the death of George Floyd we remember London’s Justice For Black Lives protest

Editor’s note: We’ve republished this piece in light of the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death. This piece was originally published on 4th June 2020. It’s become evident that the United Kingdom is currently fighting against two viruses: one is a respiratory virus called Covid-19, which attacks the mucous membranes in the back of your throat until you can’t breathe, and the other is racism – a historical, systemic virus that irrevocably impacts the lives of many ethnic minorities purely based on the colour of their skin.
AOL Corp

Black America has been forever changed by George Floyd

The moment happened as so many others have. A man unknown to most around the world was about to become a hashtag. Millions would watch a video played countless times over the course of a year, horrified to see a police officer press his knee into the man's neck for 9½ minutes, killing him. The desire to reverse this man's fate seemed as desperate as it was futile.
Vogue

Are We At Risk Of Leaving Lockdown With Fewer Civil Rights?

“Street protest is the engine of justice,” says Ugandan feminist activist and writer Jessica Horn. “Every right that we enjoy – from having a weekend and paid sick leave to the right to vote, the end of slavery and laws protecting equalities – has been achieved, in part, through the use of street protest.” So when the right to protest is compromised, our civil rights are compromised too. Earlier this year, we caught a glimpse of what that might look around the world, as a year of protests unfolded.
The Independent
The Independent

Britain has had decades of protest against racial injustice – and we can’t stop now

The murder George Floyd re-ignited a global outcry for racial equality amid the Covid-19 pandemic. At Britain’s Black Lives Matter protests, the names of black people who were killed in police custody or following police contact were plastered on placards. These included former footballer Dalian Atkinson who was killed near his family home in 2016 after being tasered. A PC, Benjamin Monk, is standing trial charged with Atkinson’s murder, which he denies. There are continuities between the protests of yesteryear and the Black Lives Matter protests. The uprisings of 1981, which again began in Brixton and spread across inner-cities and...
Literary Hub

Rinaldo Walcott on Riots, Policing, and Traditions of Black Refusal

The Author of On Property Charts a History of Resistance From the Age of Slavery to Now. If you have never participated in a protest where the police are basically at war with the demonstrators then you have not fully experienced the violence that policing represents. Fully decked out in their battle gear and arranged in battalion formation, the police represent, in both form and practice, a martial force arrayed against the very civilians they are supposed to protect. I have participated in two significant protests—the 1992 uprising and the 2010 G20 protests, both in Toronto—where it was made abundantly clear that the police are a violent force instead of the opposite. To experience police on horseback and in full riot gear advancing on you in unison, chanting, shouting, with batons raised, beating their shields in time, poised and ready to strike and trample you, is terrifying. And yet people continue to face potential violence by taking to the streets to protest police and other kinds of wrongdoing.