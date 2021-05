“For sale: baby shoes, never worn.” ― Ernest Hemingway. This workshop will explore ways of telling our stories in 700 words or less. The class will be writing intensive, using exercises and prompts to help us from one sentence to the next in order to build a story from beginning to end. While not required for this class, having read Micro Fiction by Jerome Stern would be beneficial to participants. Copies of a few short-shorts from this flash fiction collection will be shared in advance as examples in preparation for writing our own short-short pieces. This workshop is an opportunity for short story writers, novelists, memoirists, essayists, and poets interested in practicing the art of brevity and exploring how concise narrative enhances our writing.