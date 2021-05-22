newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Gardens of the Cross Timbers: Green roofs

Shawnee News-Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hanging Gardens of Babylon were constructed 500 BC. Stone arches were covered in layers of tar and reeds before trees and plants were added. Some of the most famous of the Green Roofs. The #5 presentation in the Oklahoma State University Shackleford Series was held May 13. Brad Rowe,...

www.news-star.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Roofs#Flat Roof#Urban Areas#Green Grass#Rain Gardens#Green Space#Rain Water#The Chicago City Hall#Cockspur#Prairie Crabapple#Carrabba#Italian Grill#The Navy Yard Farm#Roof Gardens#Conventional Roofs#Timbers#Roof Tops#Wood Shake Roof#Cross#Stone Arches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Visual Artdesignboom.com

PLP architecture designs its 'park nova' tower as an undulating vertical garden

PLP architecture has revealed its design for ‘park nova,’ a new landmark residential tower on a garden site along orchard boulevard in singapore’s most coveted neighborhood. the project’s biophilic design expresses inspiration from its lush green environment in orchard, singapore. park nova will be a biophilic enclave rising above the surrounding greenery, embraced in a lush vertical garden. the building brings a new focus on modern metropolitan living and aims to redefine urban living in the garden city.
GardeningGizmodo

This Indoor Garden Will Feed You Greens Year-Round

Click & Grow 25 is the latest project by former orchestra conductor Mattias Lepp who felt that the idea of indoor gardens—essentially, a farmer’s market in a box—would be just the tool for staving off future food shortages. His company, founded in 2009, raised $11 million in 2018 to develop new materials and hardware technologies for indoor gardens. Now, he and the Click & Grow team are taking the tools they used to build large-scale gardens and bringing them into the home.
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
Home & Gardenpositive.news

‘Airbnb for gardens’: the platform connecting growers with green spaces

With allotment waiting lists in the UK stretching into the decades, many would-be growers have no place to get their hands dirty. A new digital platform has a solution. As the UK went into lockdown last March, sparking a wave of panic buying that left supermarket shelves bare, many people looked to vegetable patches for solace and security. With shades of ‘dig for victory’, sowing, hoeing and growing were ways of taking control in uncertain times – but only for those lucky enough to have gardens or allotments.
Anoka County, MNhometownsource.com

Garden Views: Attracting hummingbirds to your garden

Why would you want to attract hummingbirds to your garden? There are several great reasons, and the best part is you don’t even need a feeder. Here are some of the perks of having hummingbird visitors, as well as some simple tips for inviting them to your garden party. Hummingbirds...
Charlotte, NCfinegardening.com

Spring in Lena’s Garden

Hello! My name is Lena White. I live in Charlotte, North Carolina. I’ve been gardening here for over 30 years. I’ve just recently retired from the practice of medicine, so now I have more time to spend doing what I love. This spring’s show of color has been really special!
DesignWallpaper*

Saunders Arkitektur designs masterful modernist micro-house

This micro-house by Bergen-based practice Saunders Arkitektur addresses every contemporary obsessions head on. The XS Minihus is a finely detailed cabin designed to be manufactured off-site, shipped in and set up as a self-contained retreat. Temporarily installed on the docks in Bergen, the project encapsulates Todd Saunders’ approach, combining hand-crafted timber and simple finishes with careful spatial planning and striking geometric forms.
GardeningVindy.com

Place a quilt of flowers in your garden

Quilts keep you warm at night. Many quilts tell life stories. My grandmothers and mother were quilters. I did not inherit that skill but am the proud owner of several quilts, as are my children and grandchildren. One of the newest trends the past couple of years is taking the...
GardeningThe Eagle Times

Gardening Guy: Gardening with children

OK, all you parents and grandparents, it’s time to garden with your beloved little ones. That’s right, start them young, make it fun, and they will garden forever. The key part is fun. Never make a child pull weeds. Digging in the dirt is fun. Playing with a hose or a watering can is fun. Picking flowers and eating cherry tomatoes warm from the sun is lots of fun.
Gardeninglexingtonleader.com

In The Garden

As we go into “caterpillar” season this is the period when many moths and butterfly eggs have hatched and are getting ready to change into butterflies and moths again. I have heard a lot of people say...
GardeningAugusta Free Press

Why grow lights are popular for indoor plants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When people opt to grow plants indoors, they oftentimes forget about the necessities. Plants need three necessities to survive indoors. These necessities are sun, water, and food. There is no doubt, these survival necessities are oftentimes overlooked by humans when they opt to bring plants from their natural habitats to indoors. The only way to ensure the best growing experience for your new houseplants. Find the answers in the content provided below.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Pinal County, AZsaddlebrookeprogress.com

Back to the Garden: A Community Garden

If you have walked the nature trail at SaddleBrooke Ranch in the past few months, you’ve likely seen a barren section of land transform into a fenced collection of raised beds, a shaded area with tables and benches, potting tables, and an oversized shed on the property. The community garden opened in mid-February and has since leased two-thirds of the garden spaces available to SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. Seeds have begun to sprout, plants have begun to grow, and garden boxes have taken on personalities with trellises, colorful totems, vegetables, and herbs.
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsmagazine.com

Growing Plants for Growing Demands

While families stayed at home and indoors more than ever this past year, it’s no wonder that demand for gardening supplies and house plants exploded in 2020 and the trend continues to blossom through this year. According to Bonnie Plants CEO Mike Sutterer, more than 21 million people picked up gardening in response to the pandemic. A majority of these novice gardeners were males under the age of 35.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Revive a lawn

Is your grass ridden with patchy clumps of weeds, unsightly bare spots or areas of hard, compacted soil? If the answer is yes, your lawn needs a makeover, and some TLC to restore it to lush green turf. It won’t be a weekend wonder, because your grass requires continued attention, but in one growing season you’ll be amazed at what a little care and feeding can do. This kind of care is best suited for a homeowner who’s around regularly to feed, water and nurture the new growth, rather than a landscaper who would have to make return visits.
GardeningEnid News and Eagle

Vertical gardening makes most of limited space

Things are looking up for gardening enthusiasts who want to think outside of the box — literally — and those with limited ground area for traditional gardens to grow fruits, vegetables and flowers. Growing plants vertically expands possibilities for garden spaces, said David Hillock, Oklahoma State University Extension consumer horticulturist....
Interior DesignHouzz

The 5 Outdoor Features Homeowners Are Wanting in Their Yards Now

Over the past year, people’s yards have become essential extensions of their homes as they have moved outside to connect with nature, make the most of their spaces and more safely gather with friends and family. Perhaps not surprisingly, many landscape pros experienced some of their busiest times during the pandemic as homeowners looked to improve their outdoor spaces in a big way.
Home & GardenInhabitat.com

Twisting rammed earth home wraps around a grand jackfruit tree

In the lush South Indian village of Vengola, architecture firm Wallmakers has just completed a sculptural rammed earth home that looks like a natural extension of the landscape. Commissioned by a client with a large family, the 2,755-square-foot dwelling features a variety of shared common spaces, including an outdoor courtyard with a massive jackfruit tree that inspired the project’s name, the Jack Fruit Garden Residence. As with all their projects, the architects constructed the home with environmentally friendly materials including rammed earth, Compressed Stabilized Earth Blocks (CSEB) and recycled materials.
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Garden Club rakes in the green

The club reports selling nearly 2,000 plants at its latest annual plant sale.The Beaverton Garden Club says it raised $6,200 for projects around the community from its 13th annual plant sale, which was held Saturday, May 15, in the parking lot of St. Cecilia School in downtown Beaverton. Nearly 2,000 plants were sold, according to longtime club member Denise Tomasovic, all of which were potted by the Beaverton Garden Club and most of which came from club members' gardens. "The 'digs' (digging/potting work parties) in members' gardens are a treasured rite of late winter/early spring," Tomasovic told The Times. A...