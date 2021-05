St. John's Lutheran School teacher, Sherri Damman, is retiring at the end of the school year after 42 years of service. Damman is currently teaching preschool. In 2003, Damman was instrumental in starting the preschool program at St. John's and served as the first preschool teacher. She has been at St. John's for a total of 20 years and has mainly taught 3- and 4-year-old preschool, along with two years of teaching kindergarten. Prior to coming to St. John's, she was the director/preschool teacher at Mary Linsmeier school for 22 years.