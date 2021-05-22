newsbreak-logo
Free agent NFL QB Colin Kaepernick to publish book on abolishing the police

By Associated Press
defendernetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick may not ever play in the NFL again, as many believe he is being blacklisted by the league for his stance against police brutality. This reality, however, has not stopped Kaepernick’s ongoing activism around social justice. According to TMZ, the 33-year-old will release a book of essays advocating the abolition of police and prisons.

