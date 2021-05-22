Free agent NFL QB Colin Kaepernick to publish book on abolishing the police

Doug Gottlieb: “First of all, Devin, you sound like a complete buffoon relating Kaepernick. Second of all, you sound like an even bigger buffoon talking about ‘CAN’T WAIT TILL WE PLAY JACKSONVILLE!’ First of all, they’re not even on your schedule, and second of all Tebow is not even on the team yet. Third of all, don’t you have an injury to come back from that’s a little bit more important than throwing yourself into this ‘WOKE’ passion fest for Colin Kaepernick? Bro, the last time Colin Kaepernick was a good quarterback was 2013. You were a sophomore in high school… Devin, when you turn 36 you should hope that Jim Harbaugh is a head coach in the NFL. Do you know why? Because the way the world really works is those ‘alliances’, ‘hey, I was with him once and I was great once’, THAT’S what gets you a job. It’s why you go to Ohio State, or why you go to Michigan, or why you would go to Florida. Gators hire Gators, Buckeyes hire Buckeyes, Wolverines higher Wolverines… Do you wanna know why Colin Kaepernick is not in the league? He was about to go to the Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh is the coach – yes, he happens to be related to Jim Harbaugh who coached Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco. Greg Roman was their offensive coordinator, who coached Colin Kaepernick in San Francisco. Why didn’t that happen? Because his girlfriend put out a meme likening the owner of the Ravens to ‘Django Unchained’ and to a slave owner. It didn’t sit all too well with Steve Bisciotti, especially to a guy who was loyal to Ray Lewis after all that Ray Lewis went through, and put the franchise through.”