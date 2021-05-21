newsbreak-logo
Miami-dade County, FL

National Bike Month celebration and Vision Zero launch

By The Miami Bike Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Board of County Commissioners for a #NationalBikeMonth celebration and the launch of #VisionZero, an action plan for creating a safe environment for cyclists and pedestrians. All are invited to attend.

