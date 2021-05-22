Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR WESTERN AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY AND SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAINS .A deep and vast upper low pressure system will continue to sit over the Great Basin today, steering critical fire weather conditions into much of the west. Strong winds are expected by this afternoon with dewpoints, and consequently humidity, lowering to critical levels. In addition, warm temperatures will be present with high Haines indices. The low pressure system will push eastward on Sunday, focusing critical fire weather conditions across portions of central New Mexico. Strong winds are expected along the central mountains and adjacent highlands along with single digit relative humidities. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and west central New Mexico, as well as the middle Rio Grande Valley this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Sustained from the south at 20 to 35 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 or 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping between 10 and 15 percent late in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.