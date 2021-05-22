newsbreak-logo
Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 15:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR WESTERN AND PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY AND SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAINS .A deep and vast upper low pressure system will continue to sit over the Great Basin today, steering critical fire weather conditions into much of the west. Strong winds are expected by this afternoon with dewpoints, and consequently humidity, lowering to critical levels. In addition, warm temperatures will be present with high Haines indices. The low pressure system will push eastward on Sunday, focusing critical fire weather conditions across portions of central New Mexico. Strong winds are expected along the central mountains and adjacent highlands along with single digit relative humidities. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and west central New Mexico, as well as the middle Rio Grande Valley this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Sustained from the south at 20 to 35 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 or 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping between 10 and 15 percent late in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Localized gusty winds to 55 mph are possible in the vicinity of these funnel clouds. Localized damage to lightweight structures such as outbuildings, carports and patio covers, as well as tree branches and street signs, is possible. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; South Central Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN VALENCIA...NORTH CENTRAL SOCORRO AND WESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM MDT At 1150 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Abo, or 24 miles southeast of Belen, moving northeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm as well as brief funnel clouds. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Valencia, north central Socorro and western Torrance Counties. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 179 and 194.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Jemez Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1246 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Bajada, or 20 miles west of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, La Bajada, Cochiti Lake, Domingo and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 263 and 267.
Los Alamos County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Los Alamos, Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Los Alamos; Sandoval; Santa Fe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Los Alamos County in north central New Mexico East central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Northwestern Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 1252 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cochiti Pueblo, or 20 miles west of Santa Fe, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Rock, Santo Domingo Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Cochiti Pueblo, Frijoles, La Bajada, Bandelier National Monument, Cochiti Lake and Pena Blanca. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 265 and 267. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Santa Fe Metro Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND WESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM MDT At 103 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Bajada, or 19 miles northeast of Bernalillo. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santo Domingo Pueblo and Domingo. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 257 and 267.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND WESTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for north central New Mexico. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Santa Fe until 215 PM MDT.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Sandoval, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sandoval; Santa Fe THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANDOVAL AND WEST CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
Sandoval County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico West Central Santa Fe County in north central New Mexico * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding is expected along Camino Los Abuelos, General Goodwin Road, and State Road 14. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eldorado At Santa Fe, La Cienega, Cerrillos Hills State Park, Los Cerrillos, La Bajada, Galisteo and Pena Blanca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval; Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Dust Advisory for Northern Valencia County in central New Mexico Southern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Bernalillo County in central New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 323 PM MDT, an area of dust was expanding near Isleta Pueblo and Los Lunas, moving north toward the Albuquerque metro area at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 133 and 170. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 204 and 252. Highway 550 between Mile Markers 1 and 18. Locations impacted include Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Valencia, Los Lunas, Corrales, Bernalillo, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Bosque Farms, Peralta and Mariposa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust creates reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways, especially Interstate 25. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibility below 3 miles at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur below Tijeras Canyon.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS ON MONDAY .Very dry air with Minimum RH values in the single digits, ongoing drought conditions, and winds around 20 MPH will create high to very high fire danger across portions of southwest and south central New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South Central New Mexico including Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. * WIND...20 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across portions of the Bootheel, Rio Grande Valley, and Northern Lincoln National Forest. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND WESTERN DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .Critical fire weather conditions will return today for much of central and western NM as an upper level storm system moves north of the region. Strong southwest winds with 5 to 10 hours of single digit humidity and high Haines will lead to widespread critical conditions across the Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands, middle Rio Grande Valley, and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas mountains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains this afternoon and early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7-12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR MONDAY .Very dry air with Minimum RH values in the single digits, ongoing drought conditions, and winds around 20 MPH will create high to very high fire danger for portions of southwest and south central New Mexico. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY CONDITIONS AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South Central New Mexico including Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. * WIND...20 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent * HIGHEST THREAT...is located across portions of the Bootheel, Rio Grande Valley, and Northern Lincoln National Forest. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bernalillo, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bernalillo; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico Bernalillo County in central New Mexico * Until 215 PM MDT. * At 123 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Isleta Pueblo, or 15 miles northwest of Los Lunas, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Albuquerque, southwestern Rio Rancho, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, Paradise Hills, South Valley, Cabezon and North Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 133 and 162. Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 212 and 228. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL ZONES BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines Indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. The Red Flag Threat Index is forecast to reach historical values in portions of Harding and San Miguel Counties, where gusts may reach 50 mph. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 35 to 50 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Catron County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Lower Rio Grande Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Highlands; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Rio Grande Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, South Central Highlands, Upper Tularosa Valley and Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, West Central Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...From Noon today to 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down.