Local law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Lincoln County man on April 29. According to a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:01 p.m., it was advised by St. Peters Police that a St. Peters police officer was shot on a traffic stop at the 3000 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive around 5:40 p.m., and information was obtained that led the St. Peters Police Department to believe a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer was suspect vehicle – and the driver was 21-year-old Joe Robideau of the 200 block of Rockport Drive in Clark Township.