Acura's Type S performance trim, last seen in 2008, is back. The TLX Type S has 355-hp V6 and standard all-wheel drive. Acura is definitively jumping back into the sport sedan business with the 2021 TLX Type S. The current selection of fast four doors such as the Audi S4, BMW 3 Series (M340i) and Genesis G70 (3.3T) have all evolved to such high levels of potency, Acura really needed to spice things up to make it back onto anyone's menu. A full redesign of the TLX for the 2021 model year allowed it to lay the groundwork to relaunch its Type S performance branding that was last seen more than a decade ago.