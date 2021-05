Prince Harry talks about going to therapy, life with Meghan Markle away from the royal family and how their adopted chickens are doing. Prince Harry is opening up once again about his mental health, the challenges of being a royal, and navigating his new California life with Meghan Markle. In a 90-minute interview on the popular Armchair Expert podcast, hosted by Dax Sheppard and Monica Padman, Prince Harry shared a lot, from serious issues like mental health to lighthearted tidbits like how his and Meghan’s new chickens are doing.