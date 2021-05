Georgia’s climate lends itself to the cultivation of numerous crops and most recently, growing Satsuma Citrus trees along with the other cash crops Georgia can produce. With the diverse nature of the crops we grow, commercial growers and home gardeners can’t jeopardize a crop to figure out what works and potentially lose an entire crop. With the assistance of R.W. Griffin Industries LLC, the Coffee County Young Farmers program has developed test and educational plots consisting of three varieties of satsumas, (Owari, Brown Select, and Miho), blueberries (Rabbiteye: Ochlockonee & Southern Highbush: Farthing and Suziblue), muscadine grapes (Pam, Isom, Darlene and Supreme) and blackberries (Triple Crown and Ouachita).