Long-awaited I-84 connection across the Treasure Valley gets funding approval

If you've spent any time reading my past articles you would know that I happen to be a car guy. Not too long ago I owned 9 cars but due to garage space I had to as car guys say " trim the heard". If there is anyone that knows the pain of getting your vehicles registered in Boise or anywhere in the Treasure Valley I think I'm a perfect case study. Nine cars means nine visits to the DMV and when you start to add up the hours associated with each visit you realize that 20 plus hours of your life just disappeared.