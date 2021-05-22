Long-awaited I-84 connection across the Treasure Valley gets funding approval
The Idaho Transportation Department plans to begin work to connect Idaho 16 to Interstate 84 next year. The second phase of the Idaho 16 expansion project includes extending the highway 5 miles from U.S. 20/26 (Chinden Boulevard) to I-84. It also includes an interchange with I-84, connections at Franklin and Ustick roads, and bridges over local roads, canals and railroad tracks, ITD said in a press release.www.idahostatesman.com