Free NBA Picks For Today 5/22/2021

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Pick Prediction 5/22/2021. Heat at Bucks—NBA pick is Miami Heat +5. Jimmy Butler expected to play. Miami played well down the stretch of the season winning and covering eight of their past ten games. There are some questions about the play of the Bucks defense. It was evident in the bubble last year and this season. Milwaukee has issues guarding the perimeter and the Heat have very good three point shooters. Heat are healthy and recovered now after their bad bout with COVID in the winter. They finished up their five games shooting 52.6% from the floor along with 43.7% from three. Bucks in that period surrendering 48% shooting and 46% from three. Heat took Bucks out of the playoffs in five games last year covering four of those games Play Miami +5.