newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Free NBA Picks For Today 5/22/2021

By Tony Tellez
tonyspicks.com
 4 days ago

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Pick Prediction 5/22/2021. Heat at Bucks—NBA pick is Miami Heat +5. Jimmy Butler expected to play. Miami played well down the stretch of the season winning and covering eight of their past ten games. There are some questions about the play of the Bucks defense. It was evident in the bubble last year and this season. Milwaukee has issues guarding the perimeter and the Heat have very good three point shooters. Heat are healthy and recovered now after their bad bout with COVID in the winter. They finished up their five games shooting 52.6% from the floor along with 43.7% from three. Bucks in that period surrendering 48% shooting and 46% from three. Heat took Bucks out of the playoffs in five games last year covering four of those games Play Miami +5.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Steve Nash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Pick#Bucks#Covid#Lac#Mavs#Boston Celtics 8#Portland Trailblazers#Guard Austin Rivers#Brooklyn Nets Nba#Denver Nuggets Nba#Milwaukee Bucks Nba#Nba Picks#Nba Free Pick#Game#Playoff Spots#Play Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBACelticsBlog

Waters: “We just wanted to go out there and fight”

The New York Knicks may have been vying for homecourt advantage heading into their Sunday matinee against Boston, but the Celtics didn’t come in with anything close to the same incentive to emerge victoriously. Already slotted for the play-in tournament as the east’s No. 7 seed, the Celtics gave their...
NBAphillyvoice.com

Breaking down the optimal playoff path for the Sixers to win the title

The regular season is over, and the Sixers have emerged triumphant in their battle for the No. 1 seed. It took until the season's final weekend to lock things up, but the job was finished. And as they wait for the play-in tournament to decide who they'll ultimately draw in the first round of the playoffs, Philadelphia has shown no fear in the face of uncertainty.
NBAnumberfire.com

Evan Fournier (knee) off Celtics' injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Evan Fournier (knee) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Fournier, as well as most of the Celtics' top available players, sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but appears to be on track to suit up for tomorrow's contest against the Wizards.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Poll: Eastern Conference Play-In Games

The NBA’s 2021 play-in tournament will tip off on Tuesday night, when the No. 9 Pacers face the No. 10 Hornets in Indiana, followed by the No. 7 Celtics hosting the No. 8 Wizards in Boston. By the end of the night, one team – either Boston or Washington –...
NBAcbslocal.com

Bradley Beal Says He Won’t Be At 100 Percent For Play-In Game Vs. Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — With a play-in game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics will be hosting one of the hottest teams in the NBA with one of the most talented scorers in the league in Bradley Beal. It figures to be a tough matchup for a Boston team that had a knack for letting opposing stars go off on scoring sprees during the regular season.
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

NBA Playoffs Betting: Celtics vs. Wizards Odds, Trends and Picks

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in a play-in game where the winner will be the No. 7 seed in the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics enter the game having lost 10 of their last 15 games while the Wizards have won 15 of their previous 20 games.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Jayson Tatum (ankle) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but it looks like he and most of the Celtics' expected starters will be available for Tuesday's play-in game. Tatum set career-bests in several...
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Robert Williams (toe) probable for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics designated Robert Williams (toe) as probable for Tuesday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Williams missed some time towards the end of the season with a turf toe injury, but appears to be trending towards playing just in time for tomorrow's game against the Wizards. Williams has averaged...
NBANECN

Bradley Beal Injury: Will Wizards Star Be Healthy for Celtics Matchup?

Beal won't be 100% vs. Celtics after 'hardheaded decision' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bradley Beal dropped 25 points Sunday to help the Washington Wizards defeat the Charlotte Hornets and earn the No. 8 seed entering the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. But at what cost?. The Wizards star, who...
NBAnumberfire.com

Kemba Walker (neck) not on Monday injury report for Celtics

The Boston Celtics did not list Kemba Walker (neck) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Walker hasn't suited up in a week, but appears to be ready to play for tomorrow's play-in game against the Wizards. Walker has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel and has...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 bold predictions for C’s upcoming play-in tournament

The 2020-21 regular season is officially over, and the Boston Celtics could not have ended it off any worse. Coming into May with a legitimate chance to bypass the play-in tournament and, with this, automatically thrust themselves into the postseason picture, the shamrocks completely dropped the ball and posted a putrid record of 2-6 on the month, with their lone wins coming against the bottom-feeding Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves, games virtually any opponent could win.
NBANBC Sports

Wizards-Celtics rematch brings back rivalry

Isaiah Thomas signed with the Wizards one year too early. He's now out of the picture and so are John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder; all key figures of the infamous rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics back in 2016-17. But now that the teams are set to collide once again in the postseason, four years after they went the distance in a second-round series, there is certainly some added intrigue entering Tuesday night (pregame coverage starts at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington).
NBANBA

Play-In Tournament Numbers Preview: Eastern Conference

The 2021 postseason is finally here. And before we get to the playoffs, we begin with the Play-In, four teams in each conference playing for the final two spots in the first round. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards are playing for the 7 seed on...
NBAcelticslife.com

Previewing the Celtics vs. Wizards Play-In Game

The NBA regular season officially concluded yesterday, and now it’s onto the NBA Playoffs, or the NBA Play-In Tournament for the Celtics. The seventh (for now) seeded Boston Celtics are taking on the eighth seeded Washington Wizards on Tuesday, May 18th at 9:00 EST. The Celtics have limped to the finish line, finishing 4-6 in their last ten games, while the Wizards have been surging lately, in large part due to the efforts of the NBA’s new all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook.
NBACelticsBlog

Boston’s backups nearly steal one: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. Well...we made it! 72 games in a 146-day regular season in the books. Normally, we say the NBA season is a marathon and not a sprint. This season felt like we sprinted a marathon. And now we’ve crossed the regular season finish line. Thanks for hanging in there with us 72 times. Hopefully, we’ve got more than a few to go this season!
NBAWMUR.com

Kevin Garnett, NBA champion with Celtics, enshrined in Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Boston Celtics fan favorite and NBA champion Kevin Garnett is now enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Garnett took part in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday. Other members of the class include the late...