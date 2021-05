The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted during the regular meeting in May to appoint a new judge to the City Court. William Cartwright has owned and operated a private law firm since 2015, focusing mainly on estate planning, probate, family, business and criminal law. He is a 2015 graduate of Nashville School of Law and has an MBA from Troy University as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University. Cartwright has a history in logistics and business leadership prior to his law experience, and at one time held an executive level position in a car-haul transportation industry company.