newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nora Arnezeder

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNora Arnezeder was just a teenager when she began her career in the entertainment industry. Unlike many people who start acting at an early age, she has been able to smoothly transition into an adult star. Now, she is known to people all over the world. Nora has nearly 30 acting credits to her name and the list grows a little more each year. From the big screen to the small screen, Nora has shown that she can light it up no matter which medium she’s working with. She currently has a few projects in the pipeline that are sure to further solidify her place in the industry. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nora Arnezeder.

www.tvovermind.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nora Arnezeder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Photography#Younger People#Austrian#Christian#Egyptian#Jewish#Aladdin#Under The Radar Magazine#Voice Acting Nora#Cool Things#Comedy#Comedies#Entertainment Industry#Star#Style#Shares Photos#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswhattowatch.com

Lily James — things you didn't know about the British actress

Lily James has become a household name thanks to roles in productions like Downton Abbey, War and Peace, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Rebecca and Yesterday. Since first appearing on our screens in Just William on BBC One in 2010 Lily's hugely successful career has gone from strength-to-strength and seen her working with some of the biggest names in showbiz.
MusicPosted by
MIX 108

Pink Reveals How Jon Bon Jovi Broke Her Heart During BBMAs Icon Award Speech

Pink may be one of music's biggest icons (she's got the trophy to prove it now!) but that doesn't mean she's immune from pining after her childhood crush like us normies do. The 41-year-old pop superstar received one of the highest honors of the night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, becoming the 10th artist ever to take home the coveted Icon Award.
Celebritiesforeverdelmarva.com

Showbiz Lowdown

Alex Rodriguez took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share that he’s stepping “into a new beginning,” as his ex Jennifer Lopez reunited with Ben Affleck in Miami. The former baseball star wrote, “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn’t serve me is clearly out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming.”
MusicFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pink and daughter Willow stun at Billboard Music Awards

Pink and her daughter Willow Sage Hart performed together Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, where the singer also picked up the Icon Award . The two did a stunning acrobatic performance to Pink's "Cover Me in Sunshine," a single she recorded with Willow. After the performance, Pink said her 9-year-old "nailed it."
TV Showsnexttv.com

Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Howie Mandel on HGTV’s ‘Celebrity IOU’

HGTV brings back Celebrity IOU June 21, as Hollywood A-listers help a special person in their lives get a renovation they need. Twins Drew and Jonathan Scott host and executive produce. Celebrity IOU attracted more than 17.5 million viewers to the first four episodes of season two in December, according...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Dylan Dreyer reveals exciting family news amid pregnancy announcement

Dylan Dreyer recently announced the happy news that she was expecting her third child, and over the weekend she had even more reason to celebrate. The Today star was finally able to reunite with her mother following the pandemic restrictions, and was over the moon about it. Taking to Instagram,...
Celebritiesearnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Cassi Davis’ Eye? Did the “House of Payne” Star Have a Stroke?

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne season 10 premiered on BET on May 25 starring the original cast including Cassi Davis. House of Payne and Assisted Living got early renewals with the season premiere and it should be celebratory for fans. But concern for Cassi Davis is overtaking the fun. Fans noticed the actress who portrays Ella Williams-Payne looks different and ask what happened to her. Davis recently made a revelation about what she is going through.
TV SeriesNPR

Writer and Cartoonist Lisa Hanawalt

Lisa Hanawalt, creator of the animated series Tuca & Bertie. Lisa Hanawalt is a writer, cartoonist, and author of four brilliant books, including Hot Dog Taste Test and My Dirty Dumb Eyes. She also co-hosts the Maximum Fun podcast Baby Geniuses along with the comic Emily Heller. You may be familiar with her work on the popular animated Netflix series BoJack Horseman where she was a producer. Lisa is also the creator of the animated series Tuca & Bertie, which will be starting its second season in June on Adult Swim.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Celebrity Gossip: Daytime Emmy’s, Tessa Thompson, Johnny Knoxville and More!

DAYTIME EMMY’S DROP: Alex Trebek earned a posthumous nod, and Drew Barrymore received her first Daytime Emmy nom as Talk Show Host. Emmy's will be issued in 40 categories on June 25th on CBS. ABC’s General Hospital led the noms with 21, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless (CBS) and Days of Our Lives (NBC), which grabbed 11 nods each; and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, scoring nine nods.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

John Mulaney Divorcing Anna Marie Tendler: What He's Said Over the Years About Their Relationship

Throughout their nearly seven-year marriage, John Mulaney has often spoke fondly about his now-estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler. On Monday, a rep for Mulaney, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Tendler, 35, have split after six years of marriage. In a statement to Page Six, which first reported the news, Mulaney's spokesperson said: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Friends star Matthew Perry’s ‘slurred’ speech in reunion preview was ‘due to emergency dental surgery’

The reason for Matthew Perry’s “slurred” speech in a preview of the Friends reunion episode has been explained.Shortly after the release of a promo video, which teased the cast’s first televised reunion since the show ended in 2004, viewers highlighted that the Chandler Bing actor was speaking in a slurred manner.At one stage, it also seemed that he was on the verge of dozing off during the interview.Many expressed their concern for Perry, 51, on Twitter – however, a source has now revealed the reason behind his behaviour.According to a source close to the star, the actor needed emergency...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Thor's Taika Waititi to star as Blackbeard in new comedy

Taika Waititi is set to play the "demented pirate" Blackbeard in the upcoming comedy show Our Flag Means Death. After he's finished wrapping up his work on Thor: Love and Thunder, the new HBO Max show will be his next project, for which he is also directing the pilot episode.