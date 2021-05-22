Nora Arnezeder was just a teenager when she began her career in the entertainment industry. Unlike many people who start acting at an early age, she has been able to smoothly transition into an adult star. Now, she is known to people all over the world. Nora has nearly 30 acting credits to her name and the list grows a little more each year. From the big screen to the small screen, Nora has shown that she can light it up no matter which medium she’s working with. She currently has a few projects in the pipeline that are sure to further solidify her place in the industry. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nora Arnezeder.