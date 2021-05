Nine Perfect Strangers is en route to fill the Big Little Lies shaped hole in your lives, and Amazon Prime have just announced they'll have the rights to show it in the UK. The TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel follows nine stressed out city-dwellers, who all head to the same wellness resort in search of a healthier and happier way of life. Only, er, when they get there, it quickly becomes clear everything is not quite what it seems - and resort director Masha (played by Nicole Kidman) is far creepier than meets the eye.