What’s expected of tech startups and entrepreneurs in the COVID-19 crisis? A question that is on my mind for the past few months does not have a straightforward answer. Naturally, they are expected to do things they're already doing well — help people stay connected and get the stuff done. Those who do actually thrive even in the middle of the crisis, as we are seeing Gousto meal box service, Onfido AI verification platform, and Stripe digital payments service all rising multi-million investment rounds.