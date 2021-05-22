newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The M&G Garden at Chelsea Flower Show 2021 is a "pocket park" with 100 metres of metal sculpture

By Emma-Louise Pritchard
countryliving.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&G have had a long and successful history at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, as the title sponsor for 11 years. This year, at the September 2021 event, The M&G Garden is sure to be another impressive Show Garden. Designed by Harris Bugg Studio and built by Crocus, the inspiration...

www.countryliving.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Garden#Garden Design#Olive Garden#Water Fountains#M G Garden#Chelsea Flower Show 2021#Rhs Garden Bridgewater#Milano#Cohesive Communities#Rhs Bridgewater#Best Show Garden#Metal Sculpture#Botanical Gardens#Forest Gardens#Delicate Flowers#Greenery#Lovely Fresh Foliage#Sturdy Style#Rectangular Sprinkler#French Roof Tiles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Interior Designveranda.com

12 Designer Staircases That Will Inspire You to Paint the Stairs

Want to bring some color and flair into your home? Try painting the stairs! Especially if you're feeling timid about committing to a bold wall color, taking your favorite blue hues and lush green shades to the stairs is a whimsical way to bring in small dose of a bold, non-neutral color. While choosing the right paint color (or colors!) for your stairs may seem intimidating, we've reached out to the pros for inspiration from some of their favorite projects—and for tips on what colors work best. From Annie Sloan's dreamy countryside home in Oxford, England to Matthew Carter's chic Bahamian cottage, here are the colors we love most for achieving beautiful painted stairs.
Gardeningbossierpress.com

Bringing May flowers and other summer garden tips

There are many things to be done in the lawn and in the garden as we transition from the spring into the summer. One thing to consider if you haven’t already done so is replacing your cool-season bedding plants with warm-season bedding plants. Traditional cool-season annual bedding plants such as...
Visual Artkkdv.com

Sculpture in the Garden – Ruth Bancroft Garden

Ruth Bancroft Garden presents Sculpture in the Garden. Sculpture in the Garden is the annual art show and sale that marries stunning sculptural art with the natural sculptural beauty of the Garden, June 25th – August 29th. This year’s show will feature the works of over 25 renowned N. California artists. Guests can purchase tickets for special Evening Sculpture Strolls with music and refreshments (Tickets $20-$25). The show is free with paid Garden admission during regular business hours. Click here to find out more.
Gardeningcountryliving.com

RHS Garden Bridgewater: Inside the spectacular new garden opening this week

The Royal Horticultural Society’s fifth garden, RHS Garden Bridgewater, opens this month, and we can’t wait to experience world-class horticulture in a brand new setting. Based on cutting-edge designs by some of our favourite RHS Chelsea Flower Show Gold medal winners, the garden has biodiversity, sustainability and sensitivity to the local landscape right at its heart.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Gardeners' Dirt: Palm trees add living sculptures to outdoor areas

Palm trees evoke good thoughts of sun, water and relaxation. These images make palm trees very popular in Texas landscapes. Their distinctive trunks and decorative leaves are unique and add living sculptures to outdoor areas. The palm family has more than 3,000 species and more than 200 genera. Palms are...
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.
Ocean View, DECape Gazette

Celeste Kelly mosaic garden sculptures now at Gallery One

Gallery One in Ocean View announced the addition to its ranks of artisan Celeste Kelly, who creates unique mosaic garden sculptures. Kelly said she loves to break things up and rearrange them into her own traffic-stopping creations. While visiting a friend in Barcelona, Spain, she unexpectedly viewed the work of...
GardeningThe Eagle Times

Gardening Guy: Planning for spring flowers

Spring puts a spring in my step, quite literally. I bounce out of the house in the morning to see what is blooming and since early March, I have never been disappointed. You know the regular cast of characters in early spring: first snowdrops with their tiny white blossoms, then glory of the snow in blue, white or pink, and winter aconite in brilliant yellow — all blossoming near ground level. But there are lots of other plants to consider, especially now, in May.
Lifestyleuncrate.com

The Reefline Underwater Sculpture Park

This gem mint 1996 Kobe Bryant rookie card is ready to become a centerpiece in any collection. $6,000. Hang a bit of rally racing history on the wall with this art print featuring the iconic Audi S1 E2. $249. Project Solar. As global warming continues to rise, more homeowners are...
GardeningMiami Herald

On Gardening: Flowers offer outstanding, affordable curb appeal

The answer given when the mayor asked a friend of mine in the nursery industry how best to improve the image of the small but growing city? "Plant flowers." You might think this would be the obvious answer from someone in the greenhouse industry as they would stand to benefit from this beautification endeavor.
GardeningVindy.com

Place a quilt of flowers in your garden

Quilts keep you warm at night. Many quilts tell life stories. My grandmothers and mother were quilters. I did not inherit that skill but am the proud owner of several quilts, as are my children and grandchildren. One of the newest trends the past couple of years is taking the...
Barnesville, OHTimes-Leader

The Flower Gardens covers all occasions

BARNESVILLE — For more than 90 years The Flower Gardens of Barnesville has been helping Barnesville area residents with all their floral and gardening needs. Shelley Rockwell, who purchased the business five years ago, said she previously worked as a horticulturist at her high school alma mater, Olney Friends School, before deciding to invest in the longtime shop. She believes her business excels at customer service.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Lifestylehudsonvalley360.com

Register now for June visits to the Sculpture & Architecture Park

Registration is now open for all dates in June. If you’re planning a visit, reserve your spot now at artomi.org. As we enter the warmer months, it’s especially important to register in advance for your weekend visits to the Sculpture & Architecture Park. By registering in advance, you reserve a parking spot and guarantee that you will not get turned away if the lot has reached capacity. Registration is quick and free (though we gladly accept a $10 per person suggested donation), and always available online at artomi.org/visit.
Gardeningagupdate.com

Maintaining a flower garden

I love the spring, when we begin to see life in our landscapes again. It is a lot of work to maintain an attractive landscape, but when the plants really get growing and blooming again, you know it was all worth the effort. Planting. If you have plans to add...