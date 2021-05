Here are five things you should know about the Leafs-Canadiens game Wednesday night at the Bell Centre (8 p.m., SN, RDS, TSN Radio-690, 98.5 FM). The matchup: This is the seventh of 10 games between the teams, who will see each other four times over the next 11 days — and even more should they meet in the opening-round of the North Division playoffs, something many fans are hoping for. The Canadiens are 2-3-1 against Toronto, but that includes a 4-2 victory the last time they met in Montreal. Tomas Tatar paced Montreal that night with a pair of goals, one into an empty net. All of the games have been close, with the largest margin of victory being two goals.