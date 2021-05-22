Pragusa.One to offer three-class product as it readies for launch

Pragusa.One is preparing to launch operations next month with ticket sales for its flights from Dubrovnik to Newark and Los Angeles to commence on Monday. Services to Newark, which will begin on June 21, will be operated by the Airbus A330-200 aircraft and will offer passengers a business and economy class product with one-way tickets starting at 3.890 US dollars and 790 dollars, respectively. The Los Angeles flights, which are to be inaugurated on June 22 with the Airbus A340 jet, will also feature a first class cabin, with fares starting at 9.990 dollars. Interest for the flights can already be expressed via the airline’s website.