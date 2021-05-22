Betty Davis Howell
Betty Davis Howell, age 90, passed away peacefully on April 29th, 2021 at Dominion Assisted Living in Johnson City, TN with her family by her side. Betty was born September 7, 1930 in Letcher, KY to Ocie Onalee (Pridemore) Davis and William Jennings Bryant Davis. She was preceded in death by her one and only child, and the sparkle in her eye, Benjy Bryant Howell (1952-1989), and her one and only true love, her husband of 65 years Benny Frederick Howell (1930-2016) and three sisters, Ruth Davidson, Edna Mae Nowlin, and Kathleen Penland.