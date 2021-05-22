newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Solos Season 2 release date, cast, trailer, synopsis, and more

By Alexandria Ingham
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Solos was billed as a limited series, that doesn’t mean a second season can never happen. Here’s what we know about Solos Season 2 so far. As a limited series, there’s a slim chance that there will be a second season. That doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen, it’s just a slim chance. However, plenty of limited series have been renewed for a second season.

amazonadviser.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
273K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Constance Wu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Release Date#Storylines#Anthology Stories#Limited Series#Limited Release#Trailer#Mini Stories#Amazon Prime Video#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Shadow and Bone season 2 release date, cast, renewal, Leigh Bardugo interview and more

Shadow and Bone season 2 should be announced any day now. The recent Netflix Original hit owned the Netflix top 10 chart in its early days, hitting the ground running with support from the YA novel’s readership. We wouldn’t be shocked to learn that new audiences are joining in the fun of fawning over Ben Barnes’ brooding performance as The Darkling (yes, it feels wrong, but that’s half the fun).
TV & VideosFOX 11 and 41

Ewan McGregor as ‘Halston’ & More True Stories to Stream on Netflix

Never heard of Roy Frowick? You may know the Iowa native by his middle name, Halston, the famed designer who revolutionized fashion and became as big as the stars he dressed. This limited series from Ryan Murphy, starring Ewan McGregor (above, with Krysta Rodriguez, who plays pal Liza Minnelli), chronicles his career in the 1970 and ’80s through the dark days before his death in 1990. Exec producer Daniel Minahan, who also directed, calls the rise and fall “the most classic American story.”
Movies/Film

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Trailer: Lena Headey and Karen Gillan Are a Mother-Daughter Assassin Team

In what looks like a fun, female spin on the John Wick formula, Lean Headey and Karen Gillan star in the new action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake as a mother-daughter assassin team forced to take on the ruthless crime syndicate that once employed them. The first Gunpowder Milkshake trailer has arrived, and it just looks like a blast, especially when you see the full ensemble of assassins in the movie.
MoviesComicBook

Disney+ Releases June Promo Featuring Loki, Luca, and More

Before you know it, June will be here and a whole new slate of content will be added to Disney+. Sunday afternoon, the streamer released a new promotional spot showing off the company's upcoming batch of properties. As you might expect from the House of Mouse, the promo heavily features two of the platform's biggest additions over the next month — Loki from Marvel Studios, and Luca, an animated feature that was bumped from theatrical release to become a Disney+ Original.
Moviesfanboynation.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer – There is a surprising amount of milkshakes in this incredibly bad-ass assassin action flick. Somehow, the Gunpowder Milkshake trailer looks to be more fun than the behind-the-scenes videos from Karen Gillan’s Instagram. The action sequences appear violent, visceral, and very well choreographed. The cast is a veritable list of superstars with radiating swag. They seem to go through a lot of gunpowder and milkshakes, and incorporating milkshakes into action sequences is a genius idea that seems incredibly difficult to do, but the trailer proves the team behind the film pulled it off. Plus, there are also brilliant literary references used as a code for weaponry. Gunpowder Milkshake looks to be a complex and thoroughly realized world that reveals itself with the film. I am thoroughly amped to know more about this film and world, and can’t wait for it to drop on Netflix July 14, 2021. Anyways, watch the trailer, continue reading for the production info and film synopsis from the STUDIO CANAL Australia YouTube, and comment below to discuss.
TV & VideosPosted by
FanSided

Harry Potter, Doctor Who veterans join cast of Netflix’s The Sandman

Death! Despair! Desire! Netflix fills out the cast of its coming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman with some big names. Netflix is adapting Neil Gaiman’s brilliant comic book The Sandman for TV. It’s already announced several of the cast members, including Tom Sturridge as the dour Dream, Game of Thrones veteran Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, other Game of Thrones veteran Charles Dance as the greedy wizard Roderick Burgess, Boyd Holdbrook as nightmare creature The Corinthian, and more.
Moviespurewow.com

This Rachel McAdams Flick Is the New #10 Movie on Netflix (& It’s About a Mysterious Murder)

Rachel McAdams is widely known for starring in Mean Girls, About Time and The Notebook, but we’ve never seen her like this. We’re talking about State of Play, a thriller film that stars the actress as a curious reporter. Although the flick originally premiered back in 2009, it recently claimed the number ten spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind popular titles like Army of the Dead, Sabotage, The Woman in the Window, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Jungle Beat: The Movie and The Whole Truth.)
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Could Kate Winslet (‘Mare of Easttown’) Challenge Mbedu or Taylor-Joy?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MoviesDeadline

‘Eternals’: First Trailer For Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Epic

Here’s the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Eternals, the epic superhero flick from Oscar-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao. Based on the comics of the same name, the film follows a diverse group of heroes – technically aliens from an immortal race who have secretly lived on earth for thousands of years – who team up to protect humanity from a new threat. Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie are among the all-star cast.
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix Is About to Lose Two All-Time Great TV Series

Though staples of the Netflix programming for years at this point, two of the best TV shows of all time are leaving the service very soon with the streamer confirming that both Twin Peaks (season 1 & 2) and the original version of The Twilight Zone will depart soon. In making their New Arrivals for June announcement Netflix confirmed that Wednesday, June 30 will be the last day to stream either title on the service and that they'll be gone on Thursday, July 1. These two shows hail from the vaults of ViacomCBS' various subsidiaries, meaning they'll likely be exclusive to Paramount+ in the near future since they're streaming there already.