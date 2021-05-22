Wes Morgan being groomed for a major role at Leicester City

Current Leicester City club captain and title-winner, Wes Morgan, has likely played his final competitive Leicester City game. Seeing Claudio Ranieri there with ‘Captain Morgan’ actually made me slightly sad while reminiscing about the magical 2015/16 season. What a time to be a Foxes fan! And what a shame that it may be the last occasion that we see the Foxes lift the Premier League title. At least in our lifetimes – but you never know, wink-wink.