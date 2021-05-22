Wes Morgan being groomed for a major role at Leicester City
Leicester City club captain Wes Morgan has chosen to hang up his boots after the end of this footballing season. LCFC and Brendan Rodgers made official statements. Yesterday Leicester City announced the departures of several players at the climax of this noteworthy season. The press release revealed that club veterans like Christian Fuchs and Matty James were leaving the club after this season, and club captain Wes Morgan will be retiring from football after a glorious career.foxesofleicester.com