newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Column: Through the past brightly (May 22)

By Don Negus
Morning Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSickness and diseases pull you down, pull you down. - Fairport Convention from "Sickness and Diseases" Some of my half dozen readers might be old enough to recall the original Not-Ready-for-Prime-Time-Players from 45 years ago when Saturday Night Live was actually funny. My two favorites were the incendiary John Belushi and the brilliant Gilda Radner, both of whom are knocking 'em dead somewhere out in the Cosmos.

www.themorningsun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Belushi
Person
Gilda Radner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medication#Pain Relief#Acute Pain#Big Pharma#Opioids#Sun#Show Time#Rover#Latina#Feca L#Taliban#Hydrocodone#Emts#Cosmos#Funny#Gushing Blood#Stones#Handfuls#Gnarly Pain Meds#Saturday Night Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Lake Geneva, WIgenevashorereport.com

The Bright Side. May 12, 2021

The sorry fate of the wild wolves. The New York Times on Monday ran a story about the coming extinction of the wolves that once roamed across all of America only a few hundred years ago. That story followed two states who have decided to ‘eradicate’ their wolf populations, allowing bounty hunters to go out and kill them with any means they so choose (those would be Idaho and Wyoming). Wisconsin is ramping up its kill season, as well, along with allowing the ‘taking’ of more bears and deer. The human species does not live from the results of hunting anymore, at all. Hunting, for almost all families, provides considerably less than one percent of what will be consumed for their comfort and survival (.000003 percent, actually). Why is the citizenry allowing the wholesale slaughter of these animals? Four billion dogs survive and are mostly cared for by humans, and no those dogs are not related to the wolves. The animal’s domestic dogs descended from were killed out a hundred years ago.
Behind Viral Videossaltlakemagazine.com

Wellness Through Nature (And TikTok)

Every January, most of us make New Year’s resolutions to prioritize wellness and get our “summer body” ready. 2021 is no different, especially since we’ve spent much of the year holed up in our homes. The light at the end of the tunnel seems to be getting a little brighter each day as we head into the warmer summer months.
Montclair, NJnjarts.net

‘May Your Song Always Be Sung’: Past Dylan covers by contributors to May 20 stream (LISTEN HERE)

“May Your Song Always Be Sung,” a virtual tribute to Bob Dylan, is devoted to artists who, in most cases, have been singing Dylan songs for years and, in some cases, even recorded full-length albums devoted to them (Bettye LaVette’s Things Have Changed, Positively Bob: Willie Nile Sings Bob Dylan, Blood on the Tracks by Mary Lee Kortes’ band Mary Lee’s Corvette, Emma Swift’s Blonde on the Tracks).
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

The SNL Cast’s New Recap of COVID Times Is Cathartic as Hell

COVID-19 has changed pretty much everything but one of the few things that has remained a steady, reassuring presence in our lives is Saturday Night Live. The beloved comedy institution managed to stay on the air despite the global pandemic, giving us all some much-needed laughs as we all just tried to stay sane and follow the ever-changing CDC guidelines.
Hibbing, MNkxlp941.com

Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday — the musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, now honored around the world after more than six decades as a pioneer of notes and verse. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom:. “All these years later, he’s...
TV & VideosGreenwichTime

CBS' 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert' Will Return to Live Crowds

Colbert has led 205 episodes of the late-night program without an in-studio crowd, usually from his home or, in recent weeks, from a room at the Ed Sullivan Theater, which has housed the program for years. Since March 16 of last year, the host has been the anchor of what he has called “A Late Show,” a more intimate presentation of his monologues and interviews.
Militaryfloridasportsman.com

(Flashback Sunday) Threads from the past

I think some of the old threads are interesting. Some members were spot on in predictions regarding China using their military to take over areas that are in territorial waters of other (impoverished) countries. “Everyone behaves badly--given the chance.”. ― Ernest Hemingway. · Share on TwitterShare on Facebook. Just remember...
Petsart19.com

The Charles Grodin Episode (with Martin Short, Elayne Boosler, & Merrill Markoe)

© Forever Dog Podcast Network. All Rights Reserved. Website. Podcasting icons Julie Klausner (Difficult People) and Tom Scharpling (The Best Show) team up for a fun show where they have fun and you have fun and everybody has fun. Each week, Tom and Julie careen through the best and worst of pop culture, giving the business to blockhead celebrities, rescuing shoddy podcasts, exploring obscure American subcultures, watching clips from the classics (The Munsters, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, etc), and hanging out with amazing guests, all in the name of keeping each other sane and making each other laugh. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Marisa Silver Revisits the Golden Dawn of Girlhood

In a series of imaginative and insightful novels, Marisa Silver has explored the impact of collateral damage, in life as well as in war, and illuminated the lives of characters with the courage to face their troubles. In Mary Coin, she fictionalized the migrant mother in the iconic Dorothea Lange photograph. (“Silver unleashes a kaleidoscope of images, then slows down long enough for us to absorb the emotional resonance of each,” I wrote when I named it to my BBC Culture Best of 2013 list. “Most surprising is Mary Coin’s late-life recognition of what the portrait—‘frozen into an indelible past like an insult you can never take back’—means to the world outside her own.”)
Mercer County, NJTrentonian

Split Decision Mask up until Independence Day (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

A birthday party for a granddaughter provided a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. All adults had been vaccinated which allowed for a no-mask celebration enhanced by pizza, cake and a 5-year-old’s declaration of love for AC/DC. The birthday girl added a show-stopping — Mom, I’m going upstairs to poop — confession...
TV Shows6sqft

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ returns next month in front of a fully vaccinated audience

When “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater on June 14, it will be filmed in front of a live, full and fully vaccinated audience, CBS announced today, becoming the first network late-night show to make that move. Colbert was the first late-night host to return to the screen after the pandemic hit, broadcasting a total of 205 episodes remotely from his home in South Carolina and more recently from a small room at the Midtown theater.
Celebritiesearnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Cassi Davis’ Eye? Did the “House of Payne” Star Have a Stroke?

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne season 10 premiered on BET on May 25 starring the original cast including Cassi Davis. House of Payne and Assisted Living got early renewals with the season premiere and it should be celebratory for fans. But concern for Cassi Davis is overtaking the fun. Fans noticed the actress who portrays Ella Williams-Payne looks different and ask what happened to her. Davis recently made a revelation about what she is going through.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

VIDEO: Poet-Songwriter-Artist Stephen Kalinich on the Impact of Bob Dylan

American Songwriter is honored and grateful that our friend, the poet-songwriter-artist Stevie Kalinich responded to our request for his personal reflections on the occasion of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, which was yesterday May 24, 2021, with this video. Kalinich, like Dylan, is an artist of multitudes whose luminously heartfelt expressions...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS’ ‘The Late Show’ to Return to Ed Sullivan Theater With Full, Vaccinated Audience June 14

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will return to The Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway on June 14, the network said Monday morning. All guests of the show will need to require proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and face masks will be optional for those in the crowd. Crew members will continue to be tested for the virus on a regular basis.
Celebritiesbiography.com

Inside Phil Hartman's Tragic and Shocking Death

Saturday Night Live has produced far too many legendary comedy actors and long, fruitful careers to lend its title to any kind of curse, but the iconic variety sketch series has seen tragedy befall a fair number of its alumni. And few tragedies were as shocking or heartbreaking as the death of Phil Hartman, who was shot to death in his sleep by his wife in the late night hours of May 28, 1998.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on May 24

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. On Monday, May 24, Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead takes the No. 1 spot, while Season 2 of the Spanish-language thriller Who Killed Sara? comes in at No. 2. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the Amy Adams thriller The Woman in the Window, the 2014 Arnold Schwarzenegger action-crime movie Sabotage, and Season 3 of the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.