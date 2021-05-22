newsbreak-logo
Jacksonville, FL

James Brinkley

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, FL - Jim was born March 30,1935 in Johnson City, TN as the youngest of 6 brothers and 2 sisters and died on March 14, 2021 in Jacksonville, FL. Jim attended high school at East Tennessee State University Training School where he played basketball. After high school he served in the Navy and later obtained a degree in Business Administration from ETSU. Following college, Jim went to work for the Social Security Administration and was tasked with opening their first office in Ft. Pierce, FL. He served as the area manager for a number of years before leaving government work and embarking on numerous entrepreneurial adventures including car washes and real estate investing & development. During retirement, Jim established student scholarship funds at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City and at Indian River State College in Ft. Pierce. His final years were spent between Orange Park, FL and Ft. Pierce. Jim was predeceased by Nellie, his wife of 57 years, his parents Hoy & Rose Brinkley and all his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son Jimmy (Leslie) Brinkley, grandson Sam Brinkley, step-granddaughter Lauren (George) Harris, and several nieces and nephews. Jim was laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery next to his beloved wife, Nellie. Donations in his memory made to Community Hospice of North Florida would be greatly appreciated.

