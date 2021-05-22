Dave Bautista Leaving ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Partly Due To Shirtless Scenes

Dave Bautista’s dream of making and starring in a live-action Gears of War pic may finally be coming to fruition. WGTC has learned from our sources – the same ones who told us Extraction 2, Enola Holmes 2 and a Witcher prequel were in development before they were announced – that Netflix is considering purchasing the necessary rights to adapt the aforementioned property, with the streamer eager to make either a movie or even a TV show with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor starring. Whether Bautista has actually been approached isn’t clear, though it’s certainly no secret that he has a personal interest in bringing Marcus Fenix and the rest of Delta Squad to the big (or small) screen.