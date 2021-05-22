Williamson Medical Center Releases Video on COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available by appointment at the center at 200 S.W. Clubhouse Drive The Estacada Community Center will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, May 18. The center at 200 S.W. Club House Drive has partnered with Clackamas County to offer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments are required and can be scheduled through Clackamas County's website. For scheduling assistance, call the Center at 503-630-7454. Approved by the FDA and the CDC, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is a single-dose shot. After a pause in April because one Oregonian died of a blood clot following the injection, a multi-state review board and the Oregon Health Authority gave the all-clear to continue with the shot. Vaccine eligibility is open to everyone 16 or older, though the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not yet been approved for people younger than 18. {loadposition sub-article-01}