Toronto Maple Leafs: 3 changes team needs to make in Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into Game 2 with a massive void left in the lineup by John Tavares’ injury and looking to avoid an 0-2 deficit. After watching the team’s performance in Game 1, it’s clear the absence of Tavares weighed on the team both mentally and with their inability to generate offensively. We have seen at times how the opposition tries to keep the Leafs’ top scorers from getting into the prime scoring areas.tipofthetower.com