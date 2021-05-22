MetalTalk gig of the week: Blind River, Spyder Byte and Orphan Gears

Once again Delta’s loosely organized walking/hiking group will be gathering for weekly adventures in the great outdoors. This year will be run much like last years group. Anyone and everyone is invited to join in on the walks. We will meet at Pioneer Park each Thursday at 10 AM. The only exception will be the first walk scheduled for the Liewer Community Trail where we will meet at the parking lot of the Jr. Sr high school. We will gather and car pool to the beginning of the hike or walk location. This is a no host, no sign up event and there is no need to reserve your spot or anything else. These walks are mostly 1 1/2 miles to 3 miles and range from easy to difficult. The goal of the group is to make new friends, or after the last covid year see old friends. Also it is a good chance to get some exercise and see and enjoy our beautiful area. Come join us for any one or all of the walks.