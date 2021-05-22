Grants by the gallon: Mural projects primed in several area cities

WASECA — While most grants come in dollars, others are best measured by the gallon.

At least that was the case this week for organizations in Waseca, Mapleton, Amboy, Winthrop and Winnebago.

They’ll receive between 7 and 100 gallons of paint from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation to complete murals or other beautification projects.

Also known as SMIF, the foundation announced this week it was awarding 554 gallons of paint to 16 communities as part of its Paint the Town Grant Program. All those gallons amount to $22,160 worth of paint from local hardware stores.

The five south-central Minnesota cities will receive a combined 239 gallons. From seven gallons to the city of Winnebago for a mural on the library to 100 gallons to the city of Winthrop for a welcome sign mural, the grants are meant to bring residents together to spruce up their towns.

In Waseca, residents will be invited to help paint the murals in June, said Andrew Breck, artistic director at the Waseca Art Center.

“We just want to highlight the importance of art in communities and the value it brings,” he said. “This is a starting point to enhance art in our region and our area.”

SMIF’s grant of 21 gallons along with a grant from the Waseca Area Foundation make the project possible, he said. The paint will be used to create two murals to be placed on billboards as a welcome to visitors.

“They’re going to represent some of our historical background and be colorful and fun,” Breck said.

Local artist Whitey Thompson, who has an exhibit at the art center, will work with the Waseca Arts Council on the mural designs. Workshops from 3-5 p.m. between June 16-18 will give community members a chance to fill in sections.

The communal approach to the painting will be similar to mural projects in Mankato. Old Town in particular added several murals in recent years.

“Just to see what they’ve been able to do over there is inspirational,” Breck said. “Hopefully we can kind of take what’s happened in Mankato and apply it to Waseca.”

The completed murals will be digitized and placed on billboards visible from Old Highway 14 and Highway 13. Visibility to visitors will also be central to Winthrop’s plans for a welcome sign at a pollinator park.

The three other paint projects in south-central Minnesota will beautify downtowns or historic structures. Winnebago’s library mural, for instance, will showcase the city’s “small town, big hearts” motto.

The city of Mapleton, receiving 100 gallons, has plans for a downtown mural. In Amboy, the area community club will use 11 gallons to repaint the Amboy Depot.

SMIF started the painting grant program in 2015 in partnership with local Ace Hardware and Arrow Hardware and Paint stores. The 16 projects awarded this year were the most since the program started, which SMIF President and CEO Tim Penny called an “incredible response” in a release.

“I am not surprised,” he stated. “After such a difficult year, people seem energized by having a community project to look forward to.”