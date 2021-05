Seniors have graduated; the school year has come to an end; and Williamson County Schools is proud to recognize the Class of 2021 valedictorians and salutatorians. Valedictorians and salutatorians are at the top of their class; qualify for the highest Latin system honor at their school; score at least a three on the exams in all Advanced Placement (AP) classes they are enrolled; score at least 75 percent on the exams in all International Baccalaureate (IB) classes they are enrolled; and have completed at least 20 hours of community service. Several schools have multiple valedictorians and salutatorians to honor.