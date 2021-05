Who invented electronic dance music? The truth is that this music was around for many years, but it wasn’t until the late seventies that any of the big dance bands began to create or popularize it as a real genre. Still, no one in particular is in charge of inventing or even popularizing it. On the contrary, lots of people have come up with all kinds of theories in regards to who invented electronic dance music, too. Some of those ideas are definitely worth looking into.