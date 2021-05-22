Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid, erratic fire growth and extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW RH, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR THE EASTERN HALF OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150 AND ALL OF ZONES 151, 152, 153 AND 154 * AFFECTED AREA...Most of southeast Arizona, including everywhere from the Baboquivari Mountains eastward. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening. * WINDS...Out of the southwest at 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph. Winds will be slow to diminish this evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Expect values between 6-13 percent followed by very poor overnight recoveries. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control efforts. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.