These 25 Mission: Impossible Secrets Are Yours If You Choose to Accept Them

Coming up to 25 years after the release of Mission: Impossible, Tom Jolliffe looks back at the franchise that is still going strong…. In the mid 9’s, modern adaptations of old TV shows tended to be a mixed bag. More often than not, the update didn’t match the popularity of the source. Whether it was The Saint with Val Kilmer, or The Avengers with Uma Thurman, the films never captured the audience studios hoped. There was one major exception to the rule though… Mission: Impossible. If Kilmer wasn’t necessarily a major box office, and Thurman hadn’t hit the level she might have expected after Pulp Fiction, Tom Cruise was very much the mega movie star. There weren’t many stars as financially magnetic as Cruise at the time, so Mission: Impossible came with the hefty fan-base of Tom Cruise behind it.