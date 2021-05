Simon Guobadia is famous for being a producer, but he’s really famous for being the new fiancé of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. Their engagement took the world by storm when everyone realized the star was engaged to the ex of one of her very own co-stars on the show. Porsha and her own fiancé welcomed their daughter in March 2019 and then ended things. In May 2021, Williams announced that she and her costar’s estranged husband were engaged and in a relationship. The entire situation is shocking to all involved, and now we get to see it all unfold in the press. What fans want to know right now is just who this Simon Guobadia really is.